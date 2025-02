Letní jiskra, či ledový šarm. Dokonalý šatník založte na barevné typologii

Taylor Swift: Before and After she found her colours.



In this reel, I’m showing how Taylor Swift’s colours make all the difference! While she has a cool overtone, it’s actually her warm undertones that truly shine. Cooler tones tend to clash with her features, making her look washed out.



However, when she wears warm tones, they bring her complexion to life, enhancing her natural beauty and creating a vibrant, radiant look.



