Konečně. Bitva titánek nad překážkami. Chci na Sydney zaútočit, říká Bolová

We now have the final everyone was hoping for!



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone vs Femke Bol.



Bol is unbeaten in the 400mH since 2022 when she lost to Syd in Oregon.



Bol is the defending world champion, Syd is the #OlympicGames champion and WR holder.



