Rusové zabili tvoji matku. Jak smrt obchází olympijských pět kruhů

🕯The mother of Mykolaiv🇺🇦 athlete Svitlana Malkova, Olena Syvanych, was killed in a missile strike🇷🇺 on 21 March.



Svitlana Malkova, as part of the Ukrainian national trampoline team, was due to start competing at the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, today. The competition is a… https://t.co/XArv4z6tWL https://t.co/wOGWjUhzqu