Jak Ledecká srovnala Latyninovou. A teď budu hrát scrabble a šachy

Katie Ledecky🥇 won the 800M Women's freestyle and cements her status as the GOAT 🐐of woman's long distance swimming as she has now won this event 4 in a row 🤯

Ariane Titmus went hard clinches the sliver🥈

paige Madden gets the bronze 🥉

