Smolař Martínez přišel o olympijský start. Z ambasády mu nevrátili pas

This photo was taken exactly one month ago when I rode outside for the first time after the crash. It was a risk to do it, but I knew that I had to take risks to be back in shape in time for the Olympics.



Now that I am in Paris I realize how big the challenge was. Every second of the day I was thinking about my ankle. I am so happy to be here.



I am going to give it my all tomorrow at 15.00 and we will see what that's worth.