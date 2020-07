STALO SE 11. ČERVENCE: První olympijskou vítězkou je hluchá tenistka

Charlotte Cooper Sterry won 5 #Wimbledon titles between 1895 and 1908 and remains the oldest winner of the Women's Singles' title, aged 37. She played into her 50s and here she is playing at Surbiton in 1907, The Bystander, 29 May 1907 https://t.co/chWTVH4ttn https://t.co/v3l77vJ3Ay