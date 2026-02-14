Vonnová: Byla jsem ochotná riskovat. Je po další operaci, může zpátky domů

  23:04
Americká lyžařka Lindsey Vonnová má úspěšně za sebou čtvrtou operaci nohy, kterou si vážně zranila při pádu v nedělním olympijském sjezdu v Cortině d’Ampezzo. Jednačtyřicetiletá hvězda rychlostních disciplín o sobotním zákroku na klinice v Trevisu informovala na sociálních sítích. Nyní se těší na návrat domů, kde bude pokračovat v léčbě. Už dříve oznámila, že bude potřebovat další operace, a podle expertů může rekonvalescence trvat osm až jedenáct měsíců.
„Dnešní operace dopadla dobře! Naštěstí se budu moci konečně vrátit zpátky do USA,“ napsala na instagramu olympijská šampionka z roku 2010, která při těžkém pádu utrpěla komplikovanou zlomeninu levé holenní kosti. Do závodu šla přesto, že si na konci ledna ve sjezdu Světového poháru v Crans Montaně přetrhla přední zkřížený vaz v koleně.

Ve vzkazu znovu hájila své rozhodnutí do olympijského sjezdu nastoupit. Zdůraznila, že dobře věděla, co dělá, a uvědomovala si, jaké mohou být následky. „Byla jsem ochotná riskovat, jít do toho a přinést oběť kvůli něčemu, o čem jsem věděla, že jsem naprosto schopná zvládnout. Vždycky raději podstoupím riziko pádu, když do toho dám všechno, než abych nevyužila svůj potenciál a pak litovala,“ uvedla.

Surgery went well today! Thankfully I will be able to finally go back to the US ! Once I’m back I will give you more updates and info about my injury…. But until then, as I sit here in my bed reflecting, I have a few thoughts I’d like to share…

I have been reading a lot of messages and comments saying that what has happened to me makes them sad. Please, don’t be sad. Empathy, love and support I welcome with an open heart, but please not sadness or sympathy. I hope instead it gives you strength to keep fighting, because that is what I am doing and that is what I will continue to do. Always.

When I think back on my crash, I didn’t stand in the starting gate unaware of the potential consequences. I knew what I was doing. I chose to take a risk. Every skier in that starting gate took the same risk. Because even if you are the strongest person in the world, the mountain always holds the cards.

I was willing to risk and push and sacrifice for something I knew I was absolutely capable of doing. I will always take the risk of crashing while giving it my all, rather than not ski to my potential and have regret. I never want to cross finish line and say,“what if?” And to be perfectly honest, I was stronger physically in that moment than I have been often in the past. Certainly stronger than I was when I ended career in 2019 where I got a bronze medal in the World Championships. And mentally…. Mentally I was perfect. Clear, focused, hungry, aggressive yet completely calm… just as I had practiced over the past few months when I was on the podium in every downhill this season. 2 wins and leading the standings… that was all a test to prepare me for the Olympics. Mentally, I was more ready than I have ever been.

But just because I was ready, that didn’t guarantee me anything. Nothing in life is guaranteed. That’s the gamble of chasing your dreams, you might fall but if you don’t try you’ll never know.

So please, don’t feel sad. The ride was worth the fall. When I close my eyes at night I don’t have regrets and the love I have for skiing remains. I am still looking forward to the moment when I can stand on the top of the mountain once more. And I will. ❤️

Je přesvědčená, že byla na závod pod pěti kruhy připravená. „Abych byla naprosto upřímná, v tu chvíli jsem byla fyzicky silnější, než jsem často bývala v minulosti. Rozhodně silnější, než když jsem končila kariéru v roce 2019, kdy jsem získala bronzovou medaili na mistrovství světa,“ dodala dvojnásobná světová šampionka.

K lyžování se vrátila předloni po téměř šesti letech i s částečným implantátem v pravém koleni právě s vidinou startu na olympijských hrách. A svého rozhodnutí ani v nejmenším nelituje. „Láska k lyžování mi zůstala. Stále se těším na chvíli, kdy budu moci znovu stát na vrcholu hory. A já budu,“ dodala.

