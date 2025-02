Bude vypadat jako legendární foťák. Odhalení špičkového xiaomi se blíží

The biggest evolution in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's camera will be in the 2nd zoom lens, going from an IMX858 sensor, 1/2.51“, 50 MP, f/2.5, 120mm (5x Zoom), to a Samsung HP9 sensor, 1/1.4”, 200 MP, f/2.6, 100mm (4.3x zoom).



NOTE: Xiaomi's 100mm periscope should be more powerful than… https://t.co/QAzWpFmF3a https://t.co/i86y4Ymmgi