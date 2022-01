Který únik cen Samsungů S22 se trefí? Ten s levnějšími nebo dražšími?

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn't think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation. Actual official EURO prices: S22 8/128GB = 849 S22 8/256GB = 899 S22+ 8/128GB = 1049 S22+ 8/256GB = 1099 S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249 S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349 S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 https://t.co/QRnfrhkzTz