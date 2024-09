Z tohoto speciálního telefonu voláte zdarma. A umí i vtipkovat

Knock, Knock! Or should we say "Ring, Ring"? Either way, you know you're in for a laugh at the Joke Phone: a whimsical, vintage payphone located in Chevy Chase, D.C. It was installed by local teacher, Don Rutledge, in an effort to provide his neighborhood a small dose of silliness. https://bit.ly/4dJaj5d



While payphones make for rare sight these days, this particular model is the first (and only) of its kind. Yes, you can make calls from it. Or, you can push a few buttons for a joke, a pep talk, or to be connected to a friendly G.O.D. (Guy on Demand). These delightful alternative services are totally free and customizable based on age group. Rutledge also thoughtfully includes written instructions for folks who've never seen a phone booth in the wild.