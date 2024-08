To jsou poklady! Z hrabání se v popelnicích u obchodů Applu je trend

It’s been awhile since I found all these #apple products! This was my first viral reel too so many people saying I was faking it. Happy to report I only have like eight bands left and this is still one of my favorite #dumpsterdiving finds ever!



#dumpster #dumpsterdivinghauls #dumpaterdiving #dumpsterdiver #dumpsterdive #upcyclethathome #upcycle #thrift #thrifty #thriftyfinds #reclycling #upcycling #texas #ebayreseller #ebayseller #fbmarketplace #fbmarketingtips #trashpanda