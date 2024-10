Kvůli iPhonu prožívala sedm hodin hrůzy. Uvázla mezi balvany, hlavou dolů

BETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE: This patient got herself in a spot of bother earlier this month in the Hunter Valley, finding herself in an unlikely predicament after slipping into a 3-metre crevice, wedged between two boulders while trying to retrieve her phone.



With no phone reception and unable to call for help herself, her friends called Triple Zero (000) after unsuccessful attempts to free her – the patient was hanging by her feet upside down for over an hour by this ...point.