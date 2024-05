Ňadra ze všech úhlů. Benátky vystavují nadčasovou a kdysi cenzurovanou krásu

NOW REVEALED: .



The major group exhibition explores how breasts have been understood and represented in art across cultures and traditions.



Through the eyes of over 30 international artists, explore all 5 distinct rooms as well as an immersive and site-specific entryway designed by @buchanan.studio .



From classical paintings to contemporary films, reflecting on a range of themes including motherhood, empowerment, sexuality, body image and illness.



@ACPPalazzoFranchetti, Venice

Through 24 November



Plan your visit at link in bio.



Thank you to the main sponsor @intimissimiofficial.



#BreastsArtExhibition #BreastsVeniceBiennale #BiennaleArte2024 #LaBiennale



Installation views, ‘Breasts’, 18 Apr – 24 Nov 2024, ACP Palazzo Franchetti, Venice. Courtesy Carolina Pasti. Photos: Eva Herzog.