Komerce není sprosté slovo, říká ilustrátor Mára Čmára

Hong Kong

I'm so grateful that I got the opportunity to participate in this year's @hkwalls festival in Hong Kong. And despite the fact that I'm more an illustrator (with love for murals) than a street artist I was able to paint a mural in the streets of this amazing city and get closer to my dream of making murals. I left my mark at 13A New Street in the Central district. I painted a pair of jade rabbits with peonies - I'll explain why I was painting this in another post

I want to send my big thanks to Jason and Maria who run this festival for many years and do an amazing job! Thanks to Klara and guys from the Czech consulate in HK for inviting me! Also thanks to @euinhkandmo for supporting the european artists! Many thanks to Karly for big help with painting and showing me hidden gems of Hong Kong. And last but not least thanks to May, Kerry, Kristopher and all volunteers and other artists for helping me and making my trip so nice! ✨✨✨

Photos by:

@danielmurraystudio @kyracampbellphotography @valentyna.du

