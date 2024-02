Umírající zpěvačka věnovala poslední píseň synovi, aby ho zajistila. Stala se hitem

This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator.



We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months. Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.



Thank you ♥️



This page will be memorialized by Cat’s brother, @the_last_cubby



He will also manage all operations surrounding Cat’s music, merchandise, and public relations.



Per Cat’s request, there is some more art that she wants to share too. All in due time.



With Love,

The Ipsans