Klus s červenou rukou v čele umělců za příměří. Na Andělech se protestovalo

To those who wore the red hand pin at the #Oscars:



This is what every Israeli and Palestinian thinks of when he sees a red hand: the lynching of 2 Israelis by Palestinians in 2000 in a police station.



The murderers drenched their hands in their victims' blood, celebrating… https://t.co/OpUWpOK5lA https://t.co/d8Keq5yf0j