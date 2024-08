Neděste se sirén, varovala Taylor Swift. Koncertuje v den Varšavského povstání

🚨 IMPORTANT FOR THOSE ATTENDING THE ERAS TOUR IN WARSAW, POLAND 🚨#WarsawTSTheErasTour



At 5pm on August 1st, sirens will sound out while the air force takes the skies in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw uprising, please DO NOT panic or be alarmed ✨🫶🏼 🇵🇱 https://t.co/oettEHx3u7