Paul Mario Day RIP



IN 1985 Mick Tucker and myself put together the first new line-up of Sweet after the hiatus of the original band. We needed a singer and when Paul arrived for the audition we looked no further. Our first dates were in Australia, total sell-outs which boded well for the future. Europe followed suit and 3 sold out nights at the Marquee in London produced a live album, video and DVD. “Live at the Marquee” did well in various charts around the world and Paul’s... vocal performance has stood the test of time.

PMD was the original singer with Iron Maiden and had a stint with the band More before joining Sweet.

He passed away peacefully at his home in Australia. My deepest condolences to his wife Cecily and family and friends.

A sad day for all Sweet fans.

Andy x