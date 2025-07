Festival Tomorrowland 2025 o víkendu znovu pokračuje. Shořelé stagi a smrti divačky navzdory

I can not believe I’m actually typing this… but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening!

massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible @tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles — and to @Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts ❤️



beyond excited to close the mainstage tonight. & this will hands down be the most unique Tomorrowland ever — and yes, I’ll be streaming it too.



lets make history.

WE UNITE ❤️