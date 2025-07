Celodenní mejdan u jezera. Festival Let It Roll chystá Day Rave a exkluzivní show snoubenců

Join us in keeping Let It Roll green!



As always, you'll spot our colorful bins for sorted waste at the festival.



Yellow for plastic, white for aluminium, black for general waste and brown for bio-waste (including those used cane plates and cutlery). You'll also find a green bin for glass outside the premises.



So, if you're pouring alcohol into plastic at the last minute, you know exactly where that glass goes!



After the festival, all waste will head to a sorting line where usable waste gets a new life through further processing ♻️



Thank you for sorting with us