Zemřel Nicholas Pryor, zahrál si v Připoutejte se, prosím i Beverly Hills 90210

It is my solemn task to announce the passing of the great Nicholas Pryor. Nick was an Actor's actor, and an exceptional friend. He passed on October 7, 2024, surrounded by loving family. Nick may be best known for his role as the father of #TomCruise in #RiskyBusiness, or as the same to #RobertDowneyJr in #LessThanZero. He shared the screen with the likes of #JackNicholson #KurtRussell #EwanMcGregor Too many to name really. He starred on #Broadway and delivered terrific work in Film and TV for over 60 years. But to me, he was my friend. One of the best I've ever had. He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father-figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on #GH and #PortCharles. And he was one of the funniest people you could hope to spend time with over a bottle of good wine and a great meal. I will miss him terribly, as will his beautiful wife Christina, his daughter Stacey, and his two grandchildren, Gus and Avril. R.I.P. #FlightOfAngels #RIP @generalhospitalabc