Bílý lotos vyhodil proruského herce ze Srbska. I já trpěl v krytech, připomněl

Miloš Biković, a Serbian actor with Russian citizenship who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion against Ukraine, gets Russian prizes for "service to Russia's art and culture", takes part in Russia's TV shows in temporarily occupied Crimea, and now is set to star in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3.



@hbo, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?