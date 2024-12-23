Zemřel nenápadný hrdina snímku Krokodýl Dundee. Dožil se více než 90 let

Burt byl patrně nejznámější kus druhu Krokodýl mořský, největšího dnes žijícího plaza. Proslavil se díky snímku Krokodýl Dundee z roku 1986, ve kterém režisér Peter Faiman světu představil prototyp australského hrdiny.
Komedie Krokodýl Dundee vypráví o samorostlém muži z buše, který přežil útok velkého krokodýla. Newyorská reportérka o něm chce napsat článek, proto se jej vypraví hledat. Narazí na svérázného hrdinu, který ji během pár chvil stihne opakovaně zachránit život. Společně se pak vydají do New Yorku, kde Australana čeká zábavný střet s velkoměstem.
Samotného Dundeeho si ve snímku z roku 1986 zahrál Paul Hogan, sličnou reportérku Sue Linda Kozlowski. Film si vysloužil několik pokračování a dodnes je pro oba nejvýraznější položkou v jejich filmografii.
Hvězdný krokodýl Burt žil od roku 2008 ve zvířecím resortu Crocosaurus Cove, kde se těšil velkého zájmu návštěvníků. „Burt se stal jedním z nejslavnějších krokodýlů na světě, pomohl vykreslit Austrálii jako zemi drsných krás a úchvatné divoké přírody,“ napsala zoologická zahrada ze severoaustralského města Darwin a dodala, že krokodýl měl specifickou, dost nezkrotnou povahu.
„Burt byl skutečně jedinečný. Nebyl jen krokodýlem, byl přírodní silou a připomínkou majestátu těchto neuvěřitelných tvorů. Jeho osobnost sice byla náročná, ale právě díky ní na něj nezapomeneme. Návštěvníci z celého světa obdivovali jeho impozantní velikost a impozantní přítomnost, zejména v době krmení,“ zaznělo na adresu zesnulého tvora.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee. Burt passed away peacefully over the weekend, estimated to be over 90 years old, marking the end of an incredible era.
Burt’s life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself. Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife.
In 2008, Burt made his way to Crocosaurus Cove, where he became a fierce and fascinating ambassador for crocodile education. Known for his independent nature, Burt was a confirmed bachelor—an attitude he made clear during his earlier years at a crocodile farm. His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile.
Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures. While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years. Visitors from around the globe marvelled at his impressive size and commanding presence, especially at feeding time.
The team at Crocosaurus Cove would like to thank everyone who visited Burt and helped celebrate his remarkable life. As we mourn his loss, we are reminded of the vital role wildlife plays in our shared history and the importance of preserving it for future generations.
We plan to honour Burt’s legacy with a commemorative sign at the attraction, celebrating his extraordinary life and the stories and interactions he shared throughout his time at the park.
23. prosince 2024 v 0:18, příspěvek archivován: 23. prosince 2024 v 15:17