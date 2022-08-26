Zemřel Joe E. Tata, šéf Peach Pitu ze seriálu Beverly Hills 90210

Herec Joe E. Tata (1990)
| foto: Profimedia.cz
Tata byl převážně televizní herec, objevil se například v seriálech The Outer Limits, Batman, Příběhy z temnot nebo Magnum. Nejznámější byl nicméně jako otcovsky laskavý a rozšafný Nat v mládežnickém seriálu Beverly Hills 90210. Hrál v něm od první série a k vidění byl i v „návratové“ řadě 90210: Nová generace.
V roce 2018 mu byla diagnostikována Alzheimerova choroba. O rok později proběhla v Peach Pitu charitativní akce na počest zesnulého Luka Perryho, představitele okouzlujícího rebela Dylana McKaye, který zemřel 4. března 2019, kdy po náhlé mrtvici upadl do kómatu, z něhož už se neprobudil.
S informací o Tatově smrti přišel jeho seriálový kolega Ian Ziering, představitel Stevea Sanderse.
„Joey byl opravdu výjimečný, vzpomínám si, že jsem ho viděl v Rockfordových souborech s Jamesem Garnerem ještě roky před tím, než jsme spolu pracovali na 90210. Často byl jedním z padouchů v původním seriálu Batman. Byl to jeden z nejšťastnějších lidí, se kterými jsem kdy pracoval. Odpočívej v pokoji, drahý Joey,“ napsal Ziering.
Na společné roky vzpomínal i herec a režisér Jason Priestley. „Nat Busiccio byl velkou součástí Beverly Hills 90210 a Joey byl velkou částí mého života. Odpočívej v pokoji,“ napsal představitel seriálového Brandona Walshe.
Today we lost my dear friend and TV boss Joe E Tata. Nat Busiccio was a huge part of Beverly Hills 90210 and Joey was a huge part of my life. Rest In Peace Joe. There will never be another.
25. srpna 2022 v 22:12, příspěvek archivován: 26. srpna 2022 v 10:12
In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away. Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show. The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be.
My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear too. Rest In peace Joey
25. srpna 2022 v 18:28, příspěvek archivován: 26. srpna 2022 v 10:15