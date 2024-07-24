Premium

Získejte všechny články
jen za 89 Kč/měsíc

Zemřel král a učitel britského blues. Johnu Mayallovi bylo devadesát let

  6:20
Ve věku 90 let zemřel britský bluesový hudebník John Mayall. Nejslavnější období zažil ve druhé polovině 60. let minulého století, kdy v jeho kapele hrál na kytaru Eric Clapton. Oznámení o Mayallově úmrtí se objevilo na jeho účtu na instagramu.
Open Air Music Festival Trutnov 2013 (John Mayall)

Open Air Music Festival Trutnov 2013 (John Mayall) | foto: Martin Veselý, MAFRA

Koncert Johna Mayalla v pražském Foru Karlín (15. března 2019)
Open Air Music Festival Trutnov 2013 (John Mayall)
John Mayall
Koncert Johna Mayalla v pražském Foru Karlín (15. března 2019)
10 fotografií

„John Mayall nám dal devadesát let neúnavné snahy vzdělávat, inspirovat a bavit,“ uvádí se v příspěvku. Zemřel v pondělí u sebe doma v Kalifornii.

GLOSA: Nic než muzika. Mayall nepotřebuje obří scénu, ani tancovat

Kromě Erica Claptona se v Mayallově kapele The Bluesbrakers objevili i další slavní muzikanti. Šlo třeba o Micka Fletwooda či Micka Taylora, který později působil v Rolling Stones.

Agentura AP píše, že Mayall v rozhovorech nesouhlasil s tvrzením, že je vyhledávač hudebních talentů. Zdůrazňoval, že hraje z lásky k blues. „Jsem šéfem kapely a vím, co s ní chci hrát, kdo se může stát mým dobrým kamarádem,“ řekl v jednom interview.

To, že někteří hudebníci, kteří prošli jeho kapelou, jsou slavnější než on, ho trošku trápilo a nestyděl se o tom mluvit. „Nikdy jsem nenahrál hit, nikdy jsem nevyhrál Grammy a (časopis) Rolling Stone o mně nikdy nenapsal článek,“ řekl v rozhovoru se Santa Barbara Independent v roce 2013. „Jsem pořád undergroundový umělec,“ dodal.

Mayall, který byl roku 2005 vyznamenán Řádem britského impéria, poměrně často vystupoval i v Česku. Jeho Bluesbreakers odehráli první koncert v Československu už tři roky před listopadem 1989 v rámci festivalu Bratislavská lyra. Poslední vystoupení, plánované na duben 2022 v rámci rozlučkového Farewell Tour do Brna, ale nakonec Johnu Mayallovi překazila nemoc.

johnmayallofficial

It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors. John Mayall gave us ninety years of tireless efforts to educate, inspire and entertain.

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, John reflected, “[blues] is about – and it’s always been about – that raw honesty with which [it expresses] our experiences in life, something which all comes together in this music, in the words as well. Something that is connected to us, common to our experiences.” That raw honesty, connection, community and playing of his will continue to affect the music and culture we experience today, and for generations to come.

An appointed OBE (Officer of the British Empire), 2x Grammy-nominated artist and recent inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, John is survived by his 6 children, Gaz, Jason, Red, Ben, Zak and Samson, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also surrounded with love by his previous wives, Pamela and Maggie, his devoted secretary, Jane, and his close friends. We, the Mayall family, cannot thank his fans and long-list of bandmembers enough for the support and love we were blessed to experience secondhand over the last six decades.

John closed that same Guardian interview by reflecting further on the blues, “To be honest, I don’t think anyone really knows exactly what it is. I just can’t stop playing it.” Keep on playing the blues somewhere, John. We love you.

24. července 2024 v 0:08, příspěvek archivován: 24. července 2024 v 6:11
oblíbit odpovědět uložit
Autoři: ,
  • Nejčtenější

Zemřel Bob Newhart, Sheldonův hrdina z Teorie velkého třesku

V 94 letech zemřel americký komediální herec Bob Newhart. Českým divákům byl známý především jako profesor Proton, hrdina Sheldona Coopera ze seriálů Teorie velkého třesku a Malý Sheldon.

19. července 2024  8:51

Zemřel herec, překladatel a publicista Jiří Žák. Bylo mu 77 let

Ve věku 77 let zemřel v neděli 21. července dlouholetý člen hereckého souboru Divadla na Vinohradech v Praze, spisovatel, moderátor a publicista Jiří Žák. Hrál například v filmech Doktor od Jezera...

22. července 2024  15:38

{NADPIS reklamního článku dlouhý přes dva řádky}

{POPISEK reklamního článku, také dlouhý přes dva a možná dokonce až tři řádky, končící na tři tečky...}

Zemřela zpěvačka Evelyn Thomasová. Její hit bořil diskotéky v Německu

Zemřela americká zpěvačka Evelyn Thomasová, bylo jí 70 let. Na vrcholu slávy byla v 80. letech. Proslavila se skladbou High Energy, která se stala hitem diskoték, v Německu se dostala i na první...

23. července 2024

POZDRAVY Z OSTRAVY: Je tu pan prezident, mohu vidět vaši občanku?

Milí čtenáři, posílám další pozdravy z Ostravy. Festivaly, není tajemstvím, fungují z perspektivy návštěvníků ve vlastním časovém pásmu i realitě. Co je běžně po zbytek roku půlnoc, rovná se zde...

20. července 2024  11:45

{NADPIS reklamního článku dlouhý přes dva řádky}

{POPISEK reklamního článku, také dlouhý přes dva a možná dokonce až tři řádky, končící na tři tečky...}

ČSFD lehce zamrzlo v čase, konkurence je zdravá, hlásí šéf Kinoboxu

Premium

Narušit zdejší monopol oblíbené Česko-Slovenské filmové databáze se pokouší projekt Kinobox. Pod známým jménem slavného pořadu vzniká další filmová databáze, kde mohou uživatelé hodnotit filmy a...

19. července 2024

Zemřel král a učitel britského blues. Johnu Mayallovi bylo devadesát let

Ve věku 90 let zemřel britský bluesový hudebník John Mayall. Nejslavnější období zažil ve druhé polovině 60. let minulého století, kdy v jeho kapele hrál na kytaru Eric Clapton. Oznámení o Mayallově...

24. července 2024  6:20

Brad Pitt sedne k pizze a naslouchá, vzpomíná Daniel Brühl na Tarantina

Premium

Nejen na spolupráci se slavnými režiséry zavzpomínal Daniel Brühl, když se začátkem července sešel s novináři v rámci svého pobytu na karlovarském festivalu. Dnes už hollywoodská stálice promluvila...

24. července 2024

Lisa „Phoebe“ Kudrow hraje v seriálu Zloději času od Taiky Waititiho

Počínaje středou 24. července bude na streamovací platformě Apple TV+ k vidění seriál Zloději času v hlavní roli s Lisou Kudrow alias Phoebe z Přátel. Tvůrcem je režisér, scenárista a herec Taika...

23. července 2024  16:45

RECENZE: Také podruhé je V hlavě veselo. Ale potřetí už by to chtělo změnu

70 % Premium

Takřka všechny filmy z animované dílny Pixar mají úspěch, ovšem pokračování snímku V hlavě už je nejen firemním rekordmanem, nýbrž i celosvětovým hitem roku. A to přesto, že vlastně předvádí pouze...

23. července 2024

Za celosvětový kolaps IT systémů může nečekaně absurdní chyba

Nepovedená aktualizace bezpečnostního softwaru společnosti Crowdstrike způsobila pád počítačů a serverů s operačním...

IT problémy způsobily kolaps bank i letišť. V Evropě i jinde ve světě

Řadu zemí v pátek zasáhly problémy s počítačovými systémy. Letiště kvůli výpadku čelila potížím s odbavováním letů,...

Rozvádím se, oznámila dubajská princezna na Instagramu manželovi a jeho milenkám

Dubajská princezna Mahra (30) a její manžel šejk Mana Bin Mohammed Al Maktúm (25) se po loňské svatbě rozvádí. Dcera...

Sto tun obilí za hodinu. Na Hané mají výjimečný kombajn, jeden z patnácti na světě

Až sto tun obilí dokáže za hodinu sklidit nový kombajn CR11 firmy New Holland, který vyjel do obilných lánů v okolí...

Ruská kráska Sofja Lebeděva šla donaha v seriálu Vikingové: Valhalla

Bývalá gymnastka Sofja Lebeděva (30) potěšila fanoušky seriálu Vikingové: Valhalla, když se v jedné ze scén nového dílu...

Nepřehlédněte