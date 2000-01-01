1. místo, Skóre 1470 [Irina Meier jako Black Canary (DC Bombshells)]
Irina Meier
2. místo, Skóre 1449 [Irina Meier jako Miss Fortune (League of Legends)]
Irina Meier
3. místo, Skóre 1438 [Irina Meier jako Sabrina Glevissig (Zaklínač)]
Irina Meier
4. místo, Skóre 1380 [Enji Night jako Katarina (League of Legends)]
Enji Night
5. místo, Skóre 1314 [Shirogane-sama jako Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)]
Shirogane-sama
6. místo, Skóre 1310 [Shirogane-sama jako Grace Ashcroft (Resident Evil Requiem)]
Shirogane-sama
7. místo, Skóre 1306 [Hane Ame jako Xianyun (Genshin Impact)]
Hane Ame
8. místo, Skóre 1301 [Irina Meier jako Maelle (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)]
Irina Meier
9. místo, Skóre 1299 [Jessica Nigri jako Velká víla (The Legend of Zelda]
Jessica Nigri
10. místo, Skóre 1277 [Byoru jako Dark Elf (Elf Village)]
Byoru
11. místo, Skóre 1272 [Enji Night jako Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy VII)]
Enji Night
12. místo, Skóre 1251 [Fabibi World Cosplay jako Mai Shiranui (Street Fighter 6)]
Fabibi World Cosplay
13. místo, Skóre 1251 [Caitlin Christine jako Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)]
Caitlin Christine
14. místo, Skóre 1233 [Enji Night jako Rogue (X-Men: Evolution)]
Enji Night
15. místo, Skóre 1210 [Byoru jako Furina (Genshin Impact)]
Byoru
16. místo, Skóre 1209 [Karima Adebibe jako oficiální tvář Lary Croft (Tomb Raider)]
Eidos
17. místo, Skóre 1193 [Jessica Nigri jako Taiki Shuttle (Uma Musume Pretty Derby)]
Jessica Nigri
18. místo, Skóre 1178 [Enji Night jako Lola Bunny (Space Jam)]
Enji Night
19. místo, Skóre 1175 [Byoru jako Mavis (Hotel Transylvania)]
Byoru
20. místo, Skóre 1165 [Mercurygin Cosplay jako Peach (Super Mario Bros.)]
Mercurygin Cosplay
21. místo, Skóre 1147 [Jill Styler jako Pool Party Miss Fortune (League of Legends]
Jill Styler
22. místo, Skóre 1145 [Hatori Sama jako Rio (Blue Archive)]
Hatori Sama
23. místo, Skóre 1120 [Fabibi World Cosplay jako Cammy White (Street Fighter)]
Fabibi World Cosplay
24. místo, Skóre 1115 [Mimichan259 jako 2B (NieR: Automata)]
Mimichan259
25. místo, Skóre 1113 [Fabibi World Cosplay jako Saori Kido (Saint Seiya)]
Fabibi World Cosplay
26. místo, Skóre 1110 [Fabibi World Cosplay jako Kitana (Mortal Kombat 9)]
Fabibi World Cosplay
27. místo, Skóre 1102 [Jill Styler jako Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)]
Jill Styler
28. místo, Skóre 1101 [Hatori Sama jako Sylpha Langlis (I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince)]
Hatori Sama
29. místo, Skóre 1076 [Irina Meier jako V (Cyberpunk 2077)]
Irina Meier
30. místo, Skóre 1074 [Fabibi World Cosplay jako Android 18 (Dragon Ball Z)]
Fabibi World Cosplay
31. místo, Skóre 1055 [Hane Ame jako Sword Maiden (Goblin Slayer)]
Hane Ame
32. místo, Skóre 1046 [Enji Night jako Supergirl (seriál Supergirl)]
Enji Night
33. místo, Skóre 1041 [Fabibi World Cosplay jako Rumi (K-pop: Demon Hunters)]
Fabibi World Cosplay
34. místo, Skóre 1027 [Enako jako Rise Kujikawa (Persona 4)]
Enako
35. místo, Skóre 1012 [Kamui Cosplay jako Grace Ashcroft (Resident Evil Requiem)]
Kamui Cosplay
36. místo, Skóre 1006 [Mercurygin Cosplay jako Selena (Resident Evil Requiem)]
Mercurygin Cosplay
37. místo, Skóre 1002 [Mercurygin Cosplay jako Ashe (Overwatch)]
Mercurygin Cosplay
38. místo, Skóre 994 [Jill Styler jako Quiet (Metal Gear Solid V)]
Jill Styler
39. místo, Skóre 993 [Mercurygin Cosplay jako Miko (Genshin Impact)]
Mercurygin Cosplay
40. místo, Skóre 985 [Amy jako Kenjaku (Jujutsu Kaisen)]
Amy
41. místo, Skóre 980 [Mercurygin Cosplay jako Zelda (The Legend of Zelda)]
Mercurygin Cosplay
42. místo, Skóre 966 [Enako jako lovkyně (Monster Hunter Wilds)]
Enako
43. místo, Skóre 965 [Mimichan259 jako Navia (Genshin Impact)]
Mimichan259
44. místo, Skóre 948 [Jessica Nigri jako Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)]
Jessica Nigri
45. místo, Skóre 942 [Amy jako Akari Watanabe (More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers)]
Amy
46. místo, Skóre 940 [Byoru jako Helm (Goddess of Victory: Nikke)]
Byoru
47. místo, Skóre 930 [Anastasia Komori jako Heartthrob Caitlyn (League of Legends)]
Anastasia Komori
48. místo, Skóre 930 [JinLi jako Android 18 (Dragon Ball Z)]
JinLi
49. místo, Skóre 925 [Jill Styler jako Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)]
Jill Styler
50. místo, Skóre 923 [Jessica Nigri jako Pomni (The Amazing Digital Circus)]
Jessica Nigri
51. místo, Skóre 913 [Anastasia Komori jako Asuka (Honkai Impact 3rd)]
Anastasia Komori
52. místo, Skóre 909 [Anastasia Komori jako Jessie (Toy Story)]
Anastasia Komori
53. místo, Skóre 905 [Anastasia Komori jako MJ (Spider-Man)]
Anastasia Komori
54. místo, Skóre 895 [Amy jako Frieren (Frieren: Když jedna cesta končí)]
Amy
55. místo, Skóre 877 [Biryu Hara jako Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn)]
Biryu Hara
56. místo, Skóre 872 [Shirogane-sama jako Tracer (Overwatch)]
Shirogane-sama
57. místo, Skóre 870 [Hane Ame jako Rosaria (Genshin Impact)]
Hane Ame
58. místo, Skóre 858 [Hane Ame jako Ningguang (Genshin Impact)]
Hane Ame
59. místo, Skóre 842 [Jill Styler como Lagertha (Vikings)]
Jill Styler
60. místo, Skóre 828 [Layze Michelle jako Impa (Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity)]
Layze Michelle
61. místo, Skóre 828 [Layze Michelle jako Purah (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)]
Layze Michelle
62. místo, Skóre 826 [JinLi jako Meiko Shiraki (Prison School)]
JinLi
63. místo, Skóre 818 [LittleJem jako Grace Ashcroft (Resident Evil Requiem)]
LittleJem
64. místo, Skóre 814 [Anastasia Komori jako princezna Peach (Mario Tennis)]
Anastasia Komori
65. místo, Skóre 812 [Its_selenass jako Grace Ashcroft (Resident Evil Requiem)]
its_selenass
66. místo, Skóre 812 [Mimichan259 jako Fourth Sister (Black Myth: Wukong)]
Mimichan259
67. místo, Skóre 811 [Byoru jako Mai Shiranui (Street Fighter)]
Byoru
68. místo, Skóre 808 [Biryu Hara jako Sucrose (Genshin Impact)]
Biryu Hara
69. místo, Skóre 806 [Mimichan259 jako Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End)]
Mimichan259
70. místo, Skóre 798 [JinLi jako Alcina Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)]
JinLi
71. místo, Skóre 796 [Hatori Sama jako Boa Hancock (One Piece)]
Hatori Sama
72. místo, Skóre 785 [Amy jako Yae Miko (Genshin Impact)]
Amy
73. místo, Skóre 783 [Hane Ame jako Eula (Genshin Impact)]
Hane Ame
74. místo, Skóre 758 [Shirogane-sama jako Misa Amane (Death Note)]
Shirogane-sama
75. místo, Skóre 751 [JinLi jako 2B (NieR:Automata)]
JinLi
76. místo, Skóre 745 [Layze Michelle jako 2B (NieR: Automata)]
Layze Michelle
77. místo, Skóre 741 [Shirogane-sama jako Ryuko Matoi (Kill la Kill)]
Shirogane-sama
78. místo, Skóre 734 [Biryu Hara jako Long Jing (Fellow Moon)]
Biryu Hara
79. místo, Skóre 707 [Layze Michelle jako Zonai Zelda (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)]
Layze Michelle
80. místo, Skóre 698 [JinLi jako Riona Tsuki (Blue Archive)]
JinLi
81. místo, Skóre 689 [Biryu Hara jako Thief (Dungeon & Fighter)]
Biryu Hara
82. místo, Skóre 582 [Layze Michelle jako Medli (The Legend of Zelda)]
Layze Michelle