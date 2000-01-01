Česká hra Kromlech se odehrává v low fantasy světě ovlivněném keltskou mytologií a estetikou. Hlavním hrdinou je Cronach, osamělý válečník žijící poslední dny světa. Hra je aktuálně dostupná v předběžném přístupu na Steamu a naše první dojmy jsou prozatím trochu rozpačité. Příliš optimisticky ovšem nevypadají ani úvodní prodeje.
Autor: Perun Creative
Příběh se odehrává v 30denním cyklu, nejcennějším zdrojem je čas. Den může být libovolně dlouhý, nicméně některé akce vedou přímo či nepřímo k jeho ukončení. Například smrtí den končí, zatímco ztráta vytrvalosti, která je potřeba k léčení, rychlému cestování či páčení truhel, vás nakonec donutí kvůli nepříjemným postihům ulehnout.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Každý den ovšem může přinést novou výzvu. Pokud se vám ji nepodaří zdolat, propíše se to do herní světa, který se stane nepřátelštějším. Někdy tak může být lepší začít celý cyklus znova. Jako v každé hře s roguelike prvky tu jsou ovšem i bonusy, které další průchody mohou usnadnit.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Kromlech kutí české studio Perun Creative, které debutovalo neotřelou a nutno říct že i velmi povedenou hrou Hobo: Tough Life. V té se hráči stávají bezdomovcem, který musí přežít v městské džungli.
Autor: Perun Creative
Aby přežil i válečník Cronach, je vhodné nejprve absolvovat tutorial, který vysvětlí základy. Například bojový pokřik doplní část zdraví, stojí to ovšem váš vyhrazený čas, tedy vytrvalost.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Souboje fungují na klasickém principu, kdy slabé útoky nabíjejí ten silnější. Silné útoky pak lze i směrovat, výsledkem je omračující kop, útoky z obou stran a seshora. Základní arzenál ještě zahrnuje uhýbání a blokování.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Cestou k vítězství je cílení na slabá místa nepřátel, protože zbroj blokuje veškerá zranění. Můžete se ji ovšem pokusit zničit.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
A tady už končí tutorial, o chvíli později už jste vrženi do krásného, ale vražedného světa.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Nepřátelé jsou poměrně tuzí, se startovní výbavou vás pošlou k pánu pouhé tři zásahy. Hlavní problém soubojového systému ovšem vidím v tom, že zatím působí hodně neotesaně a ve stávající iteraci zkrátka není zábavný. A to je u hry, založené na tom, že ji vlastně hrajete stále dokola, docela velký problém.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Cronach není neohrabaný, nepřátelé přesto působí agilnějším dojmem. Někdy mají opravdu nečekaný dosah nebo rychlost. A navíc už od začátku narazíte na skupinky po třech, takže je třeba si je povodit. Boj je značně nedotažený i vizuálně a přijde mi, že nějaké snahy o úskoky a pozicování nejsou odměněny. Místy mám pocit, že souboják vlastně vůbec nefunguje.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Aby toho nebylo málo, hra není moc dobře optimalizovaná. Během jednoho souboje mi například spadlo snímkování z nějakých 55 FPS na 7 a já zemřel. Hrál jsem na střední detaily s RTX 3070 Ti.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Já vím, právě proto hra vyšla v předběžném přístupu. Přesto si myslím, že i tak by měla základní smyčka fungovat, a hlavně být zábavná. A to Kromlech není. Navíc v době, kdy vycházejí pecky typu Resident Evil: Requiem, Slay the Spire 2 či Pokémon Pokopia, nemám chuť hledat skryté krásy v něčem, co z mého pohledu nefunguje. Ačkoli Perun Creative fandím, tady to chtělo s vydáním ještě počkat.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Jako větší problém se však jeví nezájem hráčů. Hru v jeden moment na Steamu hrálo maximálně 47 lidí zároveň, což je hodně špatné.
Autor: SteamDB
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