Milované hry Star Wars jsou v parádní slevě

Ondřej Zach
  16:15
U příležitosti blížícího dne Star Wars jsou na platformě GoG k mání převážně starší, skvěle hodnocené tituly za zajímavé ceny.
STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster

STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster | foto: Gog

STAR WARS: TIE Fighter Special Edition
STAR WARS: TIE Fighter Special Edition
STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic
STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic
17 fotografií

Den Star Wars se slaví 4. května, protože legendární pozdrav „May the force be with you“ (Nechť tě provází síla) zní v angličtině skoro stejně jako „May the fourth be with you“ (4. květen s tebou). Při té příležitosti lze na platformě GoG pořídit si vybrané klasicky se slevou až 75 procent. Akce končí 6. května.

Koupit lze jak jednotlivé tematické bundly (RPG, strategie…) s ještě větší slevou nebo jednotlivé tituly. V akci jsou následující hry, řazeno od nejlépe hodnocených.

A mimochodem, pět her (Dark Forces, X-Wing, TIE Fighter, Battlefront a Rebel Assault 1+2) se stalo součástí iniciativy GOG Preservation Program, která zaručuje, že vybrané klasiky půjde bez problémů spustit na moderních, dokonce i budoucích sestavách.

STAR WARS: X-Wing Special Edition

STAR WARS: X-Wing Special Edition

  • STAR WARS: TIE Fighter Special Edition – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS: X-Wing Special Edition – 62 korun
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS: X-Wing Alliance – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) – 62 korun

STAR WARS Battlefront II (2005)

STAR WARS Battlefront II (2005)

  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic, 2004) – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS Episode I: Racer – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS Republic Commando – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS Dark Forces (Classic, 1995) – 37 korun
  • STAR WARS: Rogue Squadron 3D – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter – 244 korun
  • STAR WARS Empire at War: Gold Pack – 122 korun
  • Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles – 366 korun
  • STAR WARS Shadows of the Empire – 37 korun
  • STAR WARS Starfighter– 37 korun
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2 – 62 korun
  • STAR WARS - The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition – 122 korun
  • STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed II – 122 korun
  • STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster – 399 korun
Předělávka Oblivionu potěšila fanoušky, nechala zde oblíbenou chybu

Předělávka 19 let starého Oblivionu sice přináší novou grafiku i některé pozměněné herní mechaniky, v mnoha ohledech však zachovává původní obsah hry. A to včetně drobných chybek, jako třeba omylem...

25. dubna 2025 1

Podle skvělé české hry Pilgrims vznikne desková hra, vyjde ještě letos

Na motivy vynikající české hříčky Pilgrims od studia Amanita Design vzniká desková hra Pilgrims: Curious Adventures. Do prodeje půjde letos na podzim.

24. dubna 2025  11:30 0

