Den Star Wars se slaví 4. května, protože legendární pozdrav „May the force be with you“ (Nechť tě provází síla) zní v angličtině skoro stejně jako „May the fourth be with you“ (4. květen s tebou). Při té příležitosti lze na platformě GoG pořídit si vybrané klasicky se slevou až 75 procent. Akce končí 6. května.

Koupit lze jak jednotlivé tematické bundly (RPG, strategie…) s ještě větší slevou nebo jednotlivé tituly. V akci jsou následující hry, řazeno od nejlépe hodnocených.

A mimochodem, pět her (Dark Forces, X-Wing, TIE Fighter, Battlefront a Rebel Assault 1+2) se stalo součástí iniciativy GOG Preservation Program, která zaručuje, že vybrané klasiky půjde bez problémů spustit na moderních, dokonce i budoucích sestavách.

STAR WARS: TIE Fighter Special Edition – 62 korun

STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic – 62 korun

STAR WARS: X-Wing Special Edition – 62 korun

Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy – 62 korun

STAR WARS: X-Wing Alliance – 62 korun

STAR WARS: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter – 62 korun

STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – 62 korun

STAR WARS Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) – 62 korun

