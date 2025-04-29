Den Star Wars se slaví 4. května, protože legendární pozdrav „May the force be with you“ (Nechť tě provází síla) zní v angličtině skoro stejně jako „May the fourth be with you“ (4. květen s tebou). Při té příležitosti lze na platformě GoG pořídit si vybrané klasicky se slevou až 75 procent. Akce končí 6. května.
Koupit lze jak jednotlivé tematické bundly (RPG, strategie…) s ještě větší slevou nebo jednotlivé tituly. V akci jsou následující hry, řazeno od nejlépe hodnocených.
A mimochodem, pět her (Dark Forces, X-Wing, TIE Fighter, Battlefront a Rebel Assault 1+2) se stalo součástí iniciativy GOG Preservation Program, která zaručuje, že vybrané klasiky půjde bez problémů spustit na moderních, dokonce i budoucích sestavách.
- STAR WARS: TIE Fighter Special Edition – 62 korun
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic – 62 korun
- STAR WARS: X-Wing Special Edition – 62 korun
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy – 62 korun
- STAR WARS: X-Wing Alliance – 62 korun
- STAR WARS: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter – 62 korun
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – 62 korun
- STAR WARS Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) – 62 korun
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast – 62 korun
- STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic, 2004) – 62 korun
- STAR WARS Episode I: Racer – 62 korun
- STAR WARS Republic Commando – 62 korun
- STAR WARS Dark Forces (Classic, 1995) – 37 korun
- STAR WARS: Rogue Squadron 3D – 62 korun
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter – 244 korun
- STAR WARS Empire at War: Gold Pack – 122 korun
- Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles – 366 korun
- STAR WARS Shadows of the Empire – 37 korun
- STAR WARS Starfighter– 37 korun
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2 – 62 korun
- STAR WARS - The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition – 122 korun
- STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed II – 122 korun
- STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster – 399 korun