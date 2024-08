Předplatitelé PS Plus dostanou v srpnu Lego Star Wars a slavný horor

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August are:



🌌 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

🐻 Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

⚔️ Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights



More details on titles available 6th August: https://t.co/x28U5bAaTv https://t.co/gC0mI1RU0m