PlayStation zahájil u příležitosti 30 výročí rozsáhlé slevy

PlayStation výročí slaví slevami konzole PlayStation 5, limitovanými edicemi v barvách původní konzole, různými aktivitami a nyní na řadu přicházejí i hry na PlayStation Storu. Od 2. do 20. prosince jich je ve slevě rovnou pět set, takže pokud máte nějaké kousky v seznamu přání, je velká šance, že nyní je seženete laciněji.
V akci jsou například závody Gran Turismo 7 na PS4/PS5 za 949 korun, kolekce Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy za 379 korun, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor za 94 korun či Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition za 95 korun (případně standardní za 70 korun).
Hry ve slevě
- #BLUD
- A Hat in Time
- A Little to the Left
- A Plague Tale Bundle
- A Way Out
- ABZÛ
- ACE COMBAT™7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Edition
- Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition
- Alien: Isolation
- Among The Sleep – Enhanced Edition
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- ANIMAL WELL
- Anno 1800™ Console Edition – Deluxe
- Anthem™: Legion of Dawn Edition
- Ape Escape
- Arcade Paradise VR
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe
- Assassin’s Creed® Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™
- Assassin’s Creed® Mirage Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed® Unity
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2024 Pack
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- ATOM RPG
- Attack on Titan
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ Gold Edition
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield™ 1 Revolution
- Battlefield™ Hardline Standard Edition
- Bayonetta
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock Remastered
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous 2
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloons TD 5
- BLUE REFLECTION
- Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
- Bugsnax
- Builder Simulator
- Bulletstorm VR
- Bum Simulator
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop
- C-Smash VRS New Dimension
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II – Cross-Gen Bundle
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III – Cross-Gen Bundle
- Call of the Wild: The Angler™
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Carnival Games®
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Cartel Tycoon
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Cat Quest
- Chained Climb Together
- Chained Echoes
- Chants of Sennaar
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
- ClusterTruck
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Company of Heroes 3
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot™ Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition™
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Dark Light
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Darkwood – Special Edition
- Days Gone
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Death’s Gambit: Afterlife
- Deathbound
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo® Prime Evil Collection
- DIRT 5
- DISSIDIA® FINAL FANTASY® NT Digital Deluxe Edition
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- DOOM
- DOOM + DOOM II
- DOOM 64
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Special Edition
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Dreams™
- DREDGE
- DRIFTCE
- Drums Rock
- Dying Light
- EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Ultimate Edition
- EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 – Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ Deluxe Edition
- ELEX
- Elite Dangerous
- Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition
- Espresso Tycoon
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Year 1 Edition ()
- F1® 24 Champions Edition
- F1® Manager 2024
- Far Cry® 4 Gold Edition
- Far Cry® 6 Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry® Primal
- Farmer’s Dynasty
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0™ HD
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
- FINAL FANTASY® IX Digital Edition
- FINAL FANTASY® VII
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Flintlock – Deluxe Edition
- FOR HONOR – Gold Edition
- Freddi Fish Collection
- Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator
- Frontier hunter – Deluxe Edition
- Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune
- Funko Fusion + Bob Ross Bundle
- Fusion Bundle
- Gangs of Sherwood – Lionheart Edition
- Garten of Banban 4
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
- Generation Zero®
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition
- Ghosts ‚n Goblins Resurrection
- GOD EATER 2: Rage Burst
- God of War
- Gone Home: Console Edition
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe
- Gran Turismo® 7
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush™ 2
- Grow: Song of the Evertree
- Hairdresser Simulator
- Handball 21
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- Heavy Rain
- Hello Neighbor
- Hello Neighbor 2
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Homefront®: The Revolution ‚Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle
- Horizon Call of the Mountain™
- Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- House Flipper
- House Flipper 2
- House of Golf 2
- Humongous Classic Collection
- Hunt: Showdown 1896
- Hunting Simulator 2
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING
- INDIGO PROPHECY
- inFAMOUS First Light
- Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
- Jak and Daxter Bundle
- Judgment
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
- Just Die Already
- Kao the Kangaroo
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kayak VR: Mirage + Soča Valley
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- Kill It With Fire
- Killing Floor 2
- Killing Floor: Double Feature
- KILLZONE: SHADOW FALL
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Knack 2
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Legendary Tales
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection
- LEGO® Marvel Collection
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO® Star Wars™:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Worlds
- Liftoff: Drone Racing
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition
- Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Little Goody Two Shoes
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
- LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lovecraftian Bundle
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
- Max Mustard
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Miasma Chronicles
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MotoGP™22
- MudRunner
- MX vs ATV Legends
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Need for Speed™
- Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Need for Speed™ Unbound Palace Edition
- NEO: The World Ends with You
- Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection
- Nexomon: Extinction
- NHL® 25 Deluxe Edition
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1 Emulation)
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
- Offroad Mechanic Simulator
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Ultimate Edition
- ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
- ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Deluxe Edition
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR
- Outlast Whistleblower
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror
- Outlast: Trinity
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Overpass 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Paint the Town Red
- Paint the Town Red VR
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
- Payday 3: Chapter 1 – Syntax Error
- PAYDAY 3: Chapter 3 – Houston Breakout
- PBA Pro Bowling 2023
- Penny’s Big Breakaway
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection
- Persona®5 Strikers
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
- Planet Zoo
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Prison Simulator
- QUANTUM ERROR
- Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Red Dead Redemption & Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Returnal
- RIDE 3
- Riders Republic™ 360 Edition
- Road 96
- Rust Console Edition – Ultimate
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Saints Row Gold Edition
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected
- Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition
- Salt and Sanctuary
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4 Empires
- SAND LAND
- SCHiM
- Secret Neighbor
- Secret of Mana
- Session: Skate Sim Year One Complete Edition
- Shadow Man Remastered
- SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS
- Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- Ship of Fools
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Platinum Edition
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- SMITE Deluxe Legacy Pass
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5 Complete Edition
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Sniper Elite VR
- SnowRunner – 1-Year Anniversary Edition
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
- Sonic Origins
- South Park: The Video Game Collection
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
- Space Engineers
- SpeedRunners
- Spelunky 2
- Spike Volleyball
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Star Ocean®: The Last Hope – 4K and Full HD Remaster
- Star Trek: Resurgence
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ Deluxe Edition
- STAR WARS™ Jedi Cross-Gen Bundle Edition
- Steelrising – Bastille Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Stilt
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- SUCCUBUS
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Tales of Arise
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator
- TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator
- TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition
- TEKKEN 8 Deluxe Edition
- Terraria
- The Chant
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology : Season One
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- The Escapists
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
- The Escapists 2
- The Evil Within
- The Game of Life 2
- The Inquisitor
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10
- The Jackbox Party Pack Trilogy
- The Jackbox Party Quintpack
- The Jackbox Quintpack 2.0
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS ‚98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Last of Us™ Part I
- The Last Of Us™ Remastered
- The Legend of Dragoon
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
- The Persona Collection
- The Quarry – Deluxe Edition
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™
- Thief
- Thief Simulator
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- Thymesia
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Titan Quest
- Titanfall® 2: Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tombi! Special Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle
- Tour de France 2024
- Train Sim World® 5: Special Edition
- Trepang2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Truck Driver
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- TUNIC
- Twisted Metal: Black™
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- UFC® 5 Deluxe Edition
- Ultrawings 2
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- UNCHARTED™ The Nathan Drake Collection
- Undisputed WBC Edition
- Unicorn Overlord
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- V Rising
- V-Rally 4
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home
- Valiant Hearts: The Collection
- Vampyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Gold Edition
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
- Watch Dogs 2
- Way of the Hunter
- Wild Bastards
- WILD HEARTS™ Standard Edition
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Wired VR Bundle
- WitchSpring R
- Wizard of Legend
- Wizard with a Gun
- Wobbledogs Console Edition
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24
- WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition
- WRC Generations – Fully Loaded Edition
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition
- WW2 Rebuilder
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition
- XCOM® 2 Collection
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Zero
- Yooka-Laylee
- Zombie Army Trilogy