Blíží se odhalení survival hry ze světa Terminátora

"Exciting news! 🎉 Nacon Connect returns for its 2024 edition!



Join us live on Feb 29 at 7pm CET on YouTube Premiere and the Nacon Twitch channel. Get ready for updates on our 2024 projects, plus a few surprises! Don't miss out 🖥️🍿



– see you there! #NaconConnect https://t.co/CVicurZ9Qv