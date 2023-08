Jako vyloupit banku. Zloději ukradli kartičky Magicu v hodnotě šesti milionů

IMPD Detectives would like to speak with: Thomas J Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume, regarding the theft of $300,000 worth of “Magic: The Gathering” gaming cards from Gen Con Indy 2023. Both are residents of New York City.



Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.



Case# IP230075163 https://t.co/BJR4QZzfSM https://t.co/XeaVm5zPFx