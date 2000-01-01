náhledy
Slavná postava mimozemšťana z oblíbeného rodinného sci-fi filmu od Stevena Spielberga již brzy ožije v nádherném Lego setu. Obsahuje i svítící část, díky níž jeho srdce září po stisku tlačítka červeně.
Autor: Lego
Sada nazvaná E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial obsahuje 1 226 dílků, přičemž figurka mimozemšťana měří na výšku přes 24 cm, 21 cm na šířku a 15 cm do hloubky. Stejně jako ve filmu je součástí květináč se slunečnicemi, který mu lze vložit do ruky.
Autor: Lego
Mimozemšťanovi lze polohovat nejenom hlavu, ale i paže, zápěstí a prsty, takže může zvednou ukazováček a „zavolat domů“.
Autor: Lego
E. T. ve filmu v emocionálních scénách svítí srdce červeně a pulzuje. A právě tento efekt navodí tato komponenta.
Autor: Lego
Uložena je v přihrádce na jeho hrudi.
Autor: Lego
Otvírat a zavírat lze i jeho ústa.
Autor: Lego
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial je nyní dostupný v předprodeji za 3 179 korun, k prvním zákazníkům se dostane od 1. srpna.
Autor: Lego
E.T. udělá dozajista radost všem, kteří s láskou vzpomínají na tento nádherný film.
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego
Lego E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial #21370
Autor: Lego