Milovaná fantasy série Heroes of Might and Magic se po více než desetileté odmlce vrací a tentokrát je to trefa do černého. Hráči nešetří nadšením, zatímco studio Unfrozen, které za novinkou stojí, se už pochlubilo prvními prodejními milníky.
Autor: Unfrozen
Hra prozatím vyšla v předběžném přístupu na Steamu. Za pouhý den se prodalo 250 tisíc kopií, čímž se zcela zaplatily náklady na vývoj.
Autor: Unfrozen
Po třech dnech se prodeje vyšplhaly na 500 tisíc kopií. „Tato čísla překračují naše nejdivočejší sny! Budeme i nadále neúnavně pracovat, abychom dokázali, že vaše důvěra v nás je oprávněná, a abychom zajistili, že odkaz této milované série bude žít dál,“ napsali tvůrci.
Autor: Unfrozen
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era je aktuálně v předběžném přístupu k mání se slevou 25 procent, hra tak vyjde zhruba na 730 korun. V předběžném přístupu pobude zhruba rok.
Autor: Unfrozen
Hráči si zvolí jednu z frakcí, s hrdiny prozkoumávají mapu, sbírají poklady a suroviny, budují město a bojují na tahy. To vše v pohádkové grafice a se srozumitelnými mechanismy, které ovšem mají hloubku.
Autor: Unfrozen
Olden Era se vrací ke kořenům série, hojně se inspiruje právě milovaným třetím dílem. Po příběhové stránce je to prequel.
Autor: Unfrozen
Na výběr je hned od začátku šest frakcí, a to v kampani, režimu skirmish a v multiplayeru.
Autor: Unfrozen
Frakce jsou následující: Temple, Necropolis, Grove, Dungeon, Hive a Schism.
Autor: Unfrozen
Na Steamu má hra aktuálně hodnocení „velmi kladné“ s vysokým hodnocením 89 procent.
Autor: Unfrozen
„Už více než 20 let se snažím znovu zažít ten pocit jako u Heroes III a upřímně řečeno, Olden Era se tomu přibližuje mnohem víc, než jsem kdy čekal. Má v sobě to kouzlo „ještě jedno kolo“, které vás donutí podívat se na hodiny, uvědomit si, že jsou dvě hodiny ráno, a přesto vám připadá, že to za to stálo,“ napsal na Steamu uživatel Blizzard.
Autor: Unfrozen
„Mám pocit, že tuhle hru vytvořili lidé, kteří Heroes opravdu milují, a ne jen lidé, kteří se ji snaží napodobit. Prozkoumávání mapy, budování měst, řízení armády i bitvy – to vše se trefilo přesně do té správné rovnováhy mezi nostalgií a novotou. Přesně to je to, po čem jsem toužil už od Heroes 3, a to se o mnoha hrách říct nedá,“ dodal.
Autor: Unfrozen
Co se záporů týče, lidé kromě bugů zmiňují poměrně agresivní AI, která podvádí. Hra je tak těžká i na nižší obtížnost.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
České hráče pak určitě potěší přítomnost českých titulků.
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Bonusweb.cz
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Autor: Ubisoft