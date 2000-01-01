Nejočekávanější hra letošní podzimu, městská akce Grand Theft Auto 6, vyjde také ve sběratelské edici. Její odhalení však fanoušky rozlítilo. Kromě toho, že neobsahuje hru, ji považují za předraženou a výběr předmětů za nepovedený.
Autor: Rockstar
Pro férovost je třeba dodat, že sběratelské edice dnes už běžně vycházejí (k nevoli části sběratelů) i bez hry. Grand Theft Auto VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection ovšem stojí 9 739 korun a fanoušci podle reakcí na sociálních sítích nejsou spokojeni ani s obsahem balení. Pojďme se podívat, co je uvnitř.
Autor: Rockstar
Hlavním lákadlem má být zhruba patnácticentimetrová figurka aligátora Macca, což je maskot fiktivní televizní show Macca the Gator. Hráči ovšem očekávali pěknou sošku ústředních hrdinů Jasona a Lucie.
Autor: Rockstar
Balení dále obsahuje matně černé sluneční brýle Oakley Frogskins. Nemá jít o levnou repliku, ale skutečnou spolupráci s Oakley a ve výsledku tedy i jeden z těch hodnotnějších předmětů.
Autor: Rockstar
Crossbody taška s estetikou Vice City.
Autor: Rockstar
Kšiltovka New Era 9FORTY A-Frame s výšivkami.
Autor: Rockstar
Panáková sklenička s kapustňákem Chunkee, což je další postava z herní show.
Autor: Rockstar
Dekorativní míchací lžička se smaltovaným logem Vice City.
Autor: Rockstar
Kovová klíčenka ve tvaru žiletky s reliéfem GTA VI a Vice City.
Autor: Rockstar
Devět smaltovaných pinů v plechové krabičce.
Autor: Rockstar
Růžové zrcátko s aligátorem Maccou, vzadu má magenty pro uchycení.
Autor: Rockstar
Oboustranný plakát: vpředu postavy z fiktivní show Macca the Gator, vzadu celá mapa Leonidy.
Autor: Rockstar
Devět vinylových samolepek.
Autor: Rockstar
A to je vše. Ačkoli jsou reakce převážně negativní, ať už jde o výběr předmětů, či poměr cena/výkon, na výsledku to nic nezmění. Sběratelská krabice se nakonec stejně vyprodá a časem může jít o cenný sběratelský kousek. Dále následují obrázky z hry.
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – Vintage Vice City Pack
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6 – ultimátní edice
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6
Autor: Rockstar Games