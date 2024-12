Fortnite přilákal rekordní počet hráčů, navštívili tam rapový koncert

You. Showed. Up.



More than 14 million concurrent players partied up for Remix: The Finale and more than 3 million estimated people streamed it online. This is a new Fortnite all-time record for an in-game concert - thank you! 🦋



We're running it back at 8:00 PM ET tonight for…