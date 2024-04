Generuje obrázky do hry pomocí AI, za 10 hodin práce vydělá 350 tisíc

We pay our AI artist 15,000 USD per month for exactly 10 hours of work.



Why? In that time, he still makes HUNDREDS of AMAZING bits of artwork - ASTRONOMICALLY FASTER than ANY team of traditional artists.



His art is 100% AI generated, yet it has no extra fingers, no generic… https://t.co/fw9fymiHY2 https://t.co/a2TJcLLhsP https://t.co/IlAhJ2pdnp