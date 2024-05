Padl další rekord v Magicu. Legendární Black Lotus se prodal za 69 milionů

RECORD-BREAKING SALE

An Alpha Black Lotus, graded by CGC Cards, just fetched a jaw-dropping $3 MILLION, making it the highest-priced Magic: The Gathering card ever sold!



The transaction went down in a private sale between Adam Cai of Pristine Collectibles and a mystery buyer, shattering previous records.

Alpha Black Lotus is one of the most sought-after Magic: The Gathering cards due to its rarity and value. Collectors are always on the lookout for one of the limited number of copies to add to their collection. This particular Alpha Black Lotus is not only rare but also in impeccable condition, graded CGC Pristine 10. Its sky-high price demonstrates the high value collectors place on CGC Cards’ Pristine 10 grade.



