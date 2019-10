Zlá husa pobláznila herní svět. Starcům krade brýle, mladým kazí piknik

VIDEO: sorry but i couldn't resist making a goose keycap as annoying and obnoxious as the goose in the game #untitledgoosegame https://t.co/GbSkFoJd6i Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

