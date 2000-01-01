Seznam neúspěšných projektů multiplayerových her se letos rychle rozrůstá. Čerstvým přírůstkem je titul The Cube, Save Us, kterému autoři po třech týdnech od vydání už plánují vypnout servery.
Autor: XLGAMES
Multiplayerové live service hry to mají v současnosti opravdu těžké. Hráči jsou k nim buď zcela odmítaví, a nebo extrémně přísní a stačí jen málo, aby zájem rychle opadl. Přesto to spousta studií zkouší, jestli se zrovna jim povede prorazit a namastit si na mikrotransakcích kapsy.
Autor: XLGAMES
Dalším příkladem projektu, který selhal, je aktuálně hra The Cube, Save Us od studia XLGames.
Autor: XLGAMES
Hra se přitom ještě loni na podzim vyhoupla do žebříčku nejočekávanějších her na Steamu, když v rámci festivalu demoverzí byla jednou z těch, které přilákaly velké množství zájemců.
Autor: XLGAMES
Jak se však nakonec ukázalo, jde o velice generického zástupce v žánru, kde je ohromný přetlak a hráčská pozornost se umí velice rychle vytratit.
Autor: XLGAMES
Hra vyšla v polovině března a autoři původně popisovali, že se těší velkému zájmu, což ovšem vůbec neodpovídalo počtům aktivních hráčů na PC.
Autor: XLGAMES
Maximální počet aktivních hráčů podle databáze SteamDB zarazil na pouhých 5 000. Na to, že jde o hru zdarma, kde se až následně platí mikrotransakcemi, je to velmi špatné číslo. Za propadák by to bylo považováno i u singleplayerové hry.
Autor: XLGAMES
Hned poté se aktivita začala rychle propadat a nyní už počítadlo ukazuje jen okolo 300 aktivních hráčů denně.
Autor: XLGAMES
Autoři proto (naprosto správně) usoudili, že taková aktivita nemá šanci provoz herních serverů uživit a oznámili, že je začátkem května vypnou.
Autor: XLGAMES
Podle uživatelských recenzí zřejmě opravdu není o co stát. Hráči zmiňují především repetitivní hratelnost, technické chyby a fakt, že pokud jste platící uživatel, tak se dostanete k lepším herním předmětům rychleji. Tedy klasické „pay to win“.
Autor: XLGAMES
Hra konkrétně na Steamu nasbírala přes dva tisíce uživatelských recenzí a pouhých 33 % z nich je kladných. Ani to není pro hru dobrá vizitka.
Autor: XLGAMES
The Cube, Save Us je dalším příkladem, ze kterého by si studia mohla vzít ponaučení a za každou cenu netlačit na pilu v produkci live service her.
Autor: XLGAMES
Bohužel je nám už teď jasné, že se letos nejspíše ještě pár takových her najde.
Autor: XLGAMES
The Cube, Save Us
Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
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Autor: XLGAMES
The Cube, Save Us
Autor: XLGAMES