Hra roku
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Control Resonant
- 007 First Light
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Resident Evil Requiem
Nejlepší herní režie
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
Nejlepší filmová/seriálová adaptace
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2. řada)
- Fallout (2. řada)
- Mortal Kombat 2
- Resident Evil
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Nejlepší příběh
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
Nejlepší umělecká režie
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Mouse P.I. for Hire
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Nejlepší hudba
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Thieves
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Mixtape
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Nejlepší audio design
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Thieves
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Star Wars Galactic Racer
Nejlepší herecké role
- Angela Sant’albano – Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam Macintyre – Marvel’s Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez – Grand Theft Auto 6
- Patrick Gibson – 007 First Light
- Rahul Kohli – Saros
Inovace v přístupnosti
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
- Forza Horizon 6
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
Hry se sociálním přesahem
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Forever Ago
- Life is Strange Reunion
- Lily’s World XD
- Mixtape
Nejlepší průběžně podporovaná hra
- Arc Raiders
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Nejlepší podpora herní komunity
- Crimson Desert
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Warframe
Nejlepší nezávislá hra
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Denshattack
- Mewgenics
- Mina The Hollower
Nejlepší debut na nezávislé scéně
- Dressmaker
- Esoteric Ebb
- Orbitals
- Replaced
- Silver Pines
Nejlepší mobilní hra
- Arknights: Endfield
- Monster Hunter Outlanders
- Neverness to Everness
- Pokémon Champions
- Where Winds Meet
Nejlepší VR/AR hra
- Forefront
- Into the Radius 2
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Nejlepší akční hra
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Saros
Nejlepší akční adventura
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Nejlepší RPG
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Trails in the Sky: 2nd Chapter
Nejlepší bojová hra
- 2XKO
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
- Invincible VS
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
- My Hero Academia: All’s Justice
Nejlepší rodinná hra
- Big Walk
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
Nejlepší simulátor/strategie
- Mewgenics
- Planet Zoo 2
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Slay the Spire 2
- Star Wars Zero Company
Nejlepší sportovní/závodní hra
- EA Sports FC 27
- Forza Horizon 6
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Screamer
- Star Wars Galactic Racer
Nejlepší multiplayer
- Big Walk
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marathon
- Meccha Chameleon
- Orbitals
Nejvíce očekávaná hra
- Fable
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation
- God of War Laufey
- Resident Evil Veronica
- The Witcher 4
Nejlepší tvůrce obsahu
- CDawg (CDawgVA)
- Cellbit
- iShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- Ohnepixel
Nejlepší e-sport hra
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Nejlepší e-sportovec
- Donk
- Chovy
- Erde
- Yatoro
- Zyw0o
Nejlepší e-sport tým
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- Loud - Valorant
- Team Falcons - Counter-Strike 2
- Team Falcons - Rocket League
- Team Spirit – Dota 2
- Team VItality - Counter-Strike 2
Nejlepší komunitní výtvor (Best User Creation)
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped
- Create Aeronotics
- Nopixel 5
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon
- TTK Testing
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