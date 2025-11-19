Kdo bude letos králem herních Oscarů? Favorit je naprosto jasný

Několik týdnů zbývá do předávání prestižních ocenění Game Awards, ve kterých odborná porota určuje nejlepší hry letošního roku. Po zveřejnění nominací je naprosto jasným favoritem Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, několik šancí však má i český Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. A to včetně té nejdůležitější ceny.
Hra roku

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Nejlepší herní režie

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Split Fiction

Nejlepší filmová/seriálová adaptace

  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • The Last of Us: Season 2
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
  • Until Dawn

Nejlepší příběh

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Silent Hill f

Nejlepší umělecká režie

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Nejlepší hudba

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades II
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Nejlepší audio design

  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Silent Hill f

Nejlepší herecké role

  • Ben Starr (Expedition 33)
  • Charlie Cox (Expedition 33)
  • Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)
  • Jennifer English (Expedition 33)
  • Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
  • Troy Baker (Indiana Jones)

Inovace v přístupnosti

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

Hry se sociálním přesahem

  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • South of Midnight
  • Wanderstop

Nejlepší průběžně podporovaná hra

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man’s Sky

Nejlepší podpora herní komunity

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Nejlepší nezávislá hra

  • Absolum
  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Nejlepší debut na nezávislé scéně

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

Nejlepší mobilní hra

  • Destiny: Rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Wuthering Waves

Nejlepší VR/AR hra

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Ghost Town
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR
  • The Midnight Walk

Nejlepší akční hra

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Hades II
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Nejlepší akční adventura

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Split Fiction

Nejlepší RPG

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Nejlepší bojová hra

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Nejlepší rodinná hra

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • LEGO Party!
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Split Fiction

Nejlepší simulátor/strategie

  • The Alters
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

Nejlepší sportovní/závodní hra

  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Mario Kart World
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Nejlepší multiplayer

  • Arc Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Nejvíce očekávaná hra

  • 007 First Light
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher IV

Nejlepší tvůrce obsahu

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Nejlepší e-sport hra

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Nejlepší e-sportovec

  • brawk
  • Chovy
  • f0rsakeN
  • Kakeru
  • MenaRD
  • Zyw0o

Nejlepší e-sport tým

  • Gen.G - League of Legends
  • NRG - Valorant
  • Team Falcons - DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2

Kdo bude letos králem herních Oscarů? Favorit je naprosto jasný

Kdo bude letos králem herních Oscarů? Favorit je naprosto jasný

