Několik týdnů zbývá do předávání prestižních ocenění Game Awards, ve kterých odborná porota určuje nejlepší hry letošního roku. Po zveřejnění nominací je naprosto jasným favoritem Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, několik šancí však má i český Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. A to včetně té nejdůležitější ceny.