Soulsovka Wo Long Fallen Dynasty vyjde v březnu příštího roku

#WoLongFallenDynasty will be available March 3rd, 2023, worldwide on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, on PC via Windows and Steam®, and will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass on console & PC!



Get all the game details here - https://t.co/tJXCYth9RH https://t.co/5MkUeyt1vA