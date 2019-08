Vyšel remaster Yakuzy 3 na PS4. Čtyřka a pětka budou následovat

The Yakuza Remastered Collection - Day One Edition is available for pre-order today at major retailers! Available February 11, 2020, this limited set includes Yakuza 3/4/5 Remastered, a stunning red case, and a Yakuza 5 PS3 case for series collectors! https://t.co/AqTMma9lJq https://t.co/H9R7cZi6r3