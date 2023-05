V průběhu 12 měsíců obohatí Total War: Warhammer další tři přídavky

Good morning to our friends across the pond! ICYMI:



️ Patch 3.0.1 for Total War: WARHAMMER III is out now, bringing performance fixes: https://t.co/Z2MIGe1VSD



️ We revealed our 12 month DLC content roadmap: https://t.co/DFlO7rZKR8 https://t.co/TxgpdOe6hW