Toto jsou nejprodávanější hry na Switch v Japonsku za pět let

Konzole Switch oslavila začátkem března páté narozeniny. Japonský magazín Famitsu (via Nintendo Everything) při té příležitosti sestavil celkový žebříček nejprodávanějších her. Za názvem hry je uveden počet prodaných kusů. Tady je:
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7 183 333
2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4 764 379
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 4 429 626
4. Pokemon Sword / Shield – 4 309 812
5. Splatoon 2 – 4 031 223
6. Ring Fit Adventure – 3 074 777
7. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 2 597 078
8. Minecraft – 2 514 952
9. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 2 502 926
10. Monster Hunter Rise – 2 357 260
11. Super Mario Odyssey – 2 323 559
12. Super Mario Party – 2 060 160
13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 1 955 649
14. Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 1 923 870
15. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 1 794 024
16. Super Mario Maker 2 – 1 197 024
17. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 1 158 604
18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 1 018 313
19. Kirby Star Allies – 963 497
20. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 927 244
21. Mario Party Superstars – 865 507
22. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 829 847
23. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‚n‘ Fun! – 696 054
24. Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version – 675 710
25. Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 614 770
26. Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 614 454
27. Dragon Quest XI S – 561 482
28. Mario Tennis Aces – 499 331
29. 1-2 Switch – 488 309
30. ARMS – 466 695
31. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 422 191
32. Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 415 158
33. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 387 707
34. Pokken Tournament DX – 355 713
35. eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 342 187