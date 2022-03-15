Toto jsou nejprodávanější hry na Switch v Japonsku za pět let

Konzole Switch oslavila začátkem března páté narozeniny. Japonský magazín Famitsu (via Nintendo Everything) při té příležitosti sestavil celkový žebříček nejprodávanějších her. Za názvem hry je uveden počet prodaných kusů. Tady je:

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7 183 333

2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4 764 379

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 4 429 626

4. Pokemon Sword / Shield – 4 309 812

5. Splatoon 2 – 4 031 223

6. Ring Fit Adventure – 3 074 777

7. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 2 597 078

8. Minecraft – 2 514 952

9. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 2 502 926

10. Monster Hunter Rise – 2 357 260

11. Super Mario Odyssey – 2 323 559

12. Super Mario Party – 2 060 160

13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 1 955 649

14. Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 1 923 870

15. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 1 794 024

16. Super Mario Maker 2 – 1 197 024

17. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 1 158 604

18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 1 018 313

19. Kirby Star Allies – 963 497

20. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 927 244

21. Mario Party Superstars – 865 507

22. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 829 847

23. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‚n‘ Fun! – 696 054

24. Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version – 675 710

25. Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 614 770

26. Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 614 454

27. Dragon Quest XI S – 561 482

28. Mario Tennis Aces – 499 331

29. 1-2 Switch – 488 309

30. ARMS – 466 695

31. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 422 191

32. Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 415 158

33. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 387 707

34. Pokken Tournament DX – 355 713

35. eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 342 187