Stáhněte si zadarmo jednu z nejlepších adventur všech dob

Giveaway #3 has arrived!



And you can arrive in Paris thanks to Broken Sword: Director's Cut – get it FREE for the next 72 hours during the #GOGWinterSale ❄️ https://t.co/auYJO6CKwp



Remember to check out the Extras tab full of Broken Sword goodies in GOG GALAXY! https://t.co/dGKdfW2tgO