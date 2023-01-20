Start virtuální reality PlayStation VR2 doprovodí přes 30 her

Do vydání virtuální reality PlayStation VR2 pro PlayStation 5 zbývá něco přes měsíc (vychází 22. února) a startovní line-up začíná nabírat jasnější obrysy. Společnost Sony odhalila dalších třináct startovních her, čímž se dostáváme na více než třicet dostupných titulů při startu. Hráči se mohou těšit nejenom na nové hry, jako Horizon Call of the Mountain, ale i stávající klasiky typu Tetris Effect: Connected či VR rozšíření u kousků jako Resident Evil Village či Gran Turismo 7.
Prozatím potvrzený line-up:
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
- Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)
- Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
- Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)
- Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)
- Demeo (Resolution Games)
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
- Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
- Gran Turismo 7 (bezplatný upgrade skrze PS5 verzi GT7)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy)
- Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
- Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
- The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
- The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs)
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
- NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., bezplatný PS VR2 upgrade)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)
- Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, bezplatný upgrade)
- Puzzling Places (Realities.io, bezplatný upgrade)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom, bezplatný upgrade PS5 verze RE Village)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance)
- Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
- STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)
- Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, bezplatný upgrade)
- The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
- Tentacular (Devolver)
- Tetris Effect (Enhance)
- Thumper (Drool LLC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)
- Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)
- What the Bat (Triband)
- Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, bezplatný upgrade)