Start virtuální reality PlayStation VR2 doprovodí přes 30 her

Do vydání virtuální reality PlayStation VR2 pro PlayStation 5 zbývá něco přes měsíc (vychází 22. února) a startovní line-up začíná nabírat jasnější obrysy. Společnost Sony odhalila dalších třináct startovních her, čímž se dostáváme na více než třicet dostupných titulů při startu. Hráči se mohou těšit nejenom na nové hry, jako Horizon Call of the Mountain, ale i stávající klasiky typu Tetris Effect: Connected či VR rozšíření u kousků jako Resident Evil Village či Gran Turismo 7.

Prozatím potvrzený line-up: