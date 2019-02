PC klasiky Baldur’s Gate či Icewind Dale míří na PS4, XB1 a Switch

Beamdog is thrilled to announce our partnership with @Skybound that will bring beloved #DnD RPGs Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate II, Icewind Dale, Planescape: Torment, and Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Editions & Siege of Dragonspear to console in 2019! https://t.co/ygSoZ4z1Qh https://t.co/dzeKf6jOVp