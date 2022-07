Akční závody Nickelodeon Kart Racer 3 vyjdou ještě letos

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway is up for preorder at Best Buy ($49.99)

Switch https://t.co/WppO57dcrv

PS5 https://t.co/hCmSpFmmer

PS4 https://t.co/JZRID21cqf

Xbox https://t.co/ym6gPOokPr #ad



Featuring a fully voice acted cast of over 40 iconic characters. out 10/7/22 https://t.co/isGTp8seHt